Man attacks car carrying Takeshi Kitano

TOKYO • A car carrying acclaimed Japanese film director and actor Takeshi Kitano was attacked by a man with a pickaxe and a knife, media reports said.

Kitano, 74, also a celebrated television comedian in Japan, was inside the vehicle on the premises of private network TBS in Tokyo when the attack took place late last Saturday night, the station reported.

The attacker, a man in his 40s from the Chiba region east of Tokyo, cracked the windshield and beat other parts of the vehicle, TBS and other local media said.

Kitano, also known by his stage name Beat Takeshi, first drew acclaim for his raw depictions of the violent world of Japanese organised crime in movies such as Boiling Point (1990), Sonatine (1993) and Hana-bi (1997), the latter winning the top prize Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival in 1997.

He also garnered international fame for his roles in gritty dystopian thriller Battle Royale (2000) as well as in the eponymous comedy game show Takeshi's Castle (1986 to 1990).

More recently, he directed and starred in the yakuza film trilogy Outrage (2010 to 2017).

No one was injured in last Saturday's attack, reports said. National broadcaster NHK reported that the incident took place after Kitano had finished filming a live news and entertainment show for TBS.

Police arrested the man on the spot and are interviewing him to determine his motive, NTV said.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police declined to comment when reached by Agence France-Presse yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE