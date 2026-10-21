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Malaysian TVB star Jacquelin Ch’ng opens up about divorce, says ex-husband failed to keep promises

Despite their separation, Jacquelin Ch’ng previously said she remained on good terms with her ex-husband Brian Yang.

Hong Kong-based Malaysian actress Jacquelin Ch’ng has opened up about the reasons behind her divorce from Taiwanese businessman Brian Yang, revealing that several promises made before their marriage were never fulfilled.

In a recent interview on a web show, the 46-year-old said they had discussed their living arrangements and how often they would see each other before tying the knot in March 2020.

However, their married life did not turn out as expected.

“I naturally believed that those promises would be kept, but many problems arose after we got married, and some of those promises were never fulfilled,” she said.

Ch’ng and Yang divorced in November 2022. The TVB star said divorce proceedings in Hong Kong typically take about a year to complete.

“The paperwork was settled in early 2023, so we were technically married for only a year.

“That same year, we were also dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and could not travel by plane. When you add everything up, we probably spent only a few months together,” she said.

Ch’ng added that they had understood each other better while dating than they did after marriage.

“After getting married, we actually did not know each other that well,” she said.

Despite their separation, Ch’ng previously said she remained on good terms with Yang, who congratulated her on her marriage to Hong Kong senior police inspector Matthew Wong on Oct 8, 2025.

Asked about her views on marriage certificates, Ch’ng said a legal document alone could not guarantee a lasting relationship, stressing that a partner’s personality was far more important.

She had previously revealed that she did not sign a marriage certificate with Wong, saying she did not consider it important.

During the interview, Ch’ng, the daughter of the late Malaysian tycoon Bill Ch’ng Chong Poh, also addressed rumours that she was worth HK$800 million (S$130 million).

While acknowledging that she came from a relatively wealthy family, the actress dismissed the reported fortune as untrue.

“If I had that kind of money, I would not be working! I would be travelling the world,” she said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK