Malaysian singer Siti Nurhaliza nursing facial bruises weeks after concert rehearsal fall

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The accident happened during rehearsals for Siti’s Oct 17 concert in Kuala Lumpur while she was performing a stunt that involved a piece of fabric.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian singer Siti Nurhaliza has given an update on her condition after suffering facial injuries in a fall during rehearsals for a concert in Kuala Lumpur earlier in October.

The 47-year-old music icon said her injuries – after a fall before the concert on Oct 17 – were gradually healing with no serious complications, but that the bruises on her face had yet to disappear completely owing to her sensitive skin .

“Alhamdulillah, my face is gradually recovering. The bruises are almost gone, but because I have sensitive skin, blue bruises like these take a long time to disappear,” she told mStar, The Star’s Malay-language portal.

“My facial tissue still feels quite hard, possibly due to the impact of the fall. I need to massage the area to help with the recovery.

“After I fell, I went straight to the hospital for a CT scan. There were no fractures or internal bleeding. The doctor did tell me that the bruises would take time to fade and that the tissue on my face had been injured.”

The accident happened during rehearsals for Siti’s concert while she was performing a stunt that involved a piece of fabric.

A video recording captured the moment her foot got caught in the fabric prop during a jump, sending her crashing to the ground.

In an update on her injuries on Oct 28, the singer also expressed gratitude that she had not fallen directly forward, which could have resulted in more serious injuries.

“ I was still able to sing and complete my concert. I am grateful to Allah. This was the first time I had fallen (while rehearsing for) a concert.

“I am thankful that I did not fall forward. If I had, my teeth could have broken, my lips could have split and everything would have taken even longer to heal.

“I am grateful that even though I fell, Allah protected me. Alhamdulillah, the concert was also a great success.”

Siti uploaded a photo of the bruises on her face in an Instagram Story earlier in October.

The accident left the beloved singer with minor injuries, including small cuts below and near the outer corner of her eye, as well as bruising on her right cheek. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK