Malaysian pop star Siti Nurhaliza escapes with minor injuries after accident on KL highway

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The singer said she did not sustain any serious injuries besides swelling on her leg.

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PETALING JAYA – Malaysian singer Siti Nurhaliza was involved in a road accident on a highway near Kuala Lumpur on April 16, but escaped with minor injuries.

In a post on social media platform Instagram, the pop star’s manager Rozi Sangdewi said the accident happened when Siti was on her way home after a performance.

She added: “We were in two cars and had just finished a performance in Sepang, and while travelling on the MEX Highway (at the 14.2km mark), an accident occurred.

“Four cars were involved, including the car carrying Siti and me.”

She said Siti was taken to hospital for treatment and was found to have minor injuries.

Malaysian media outlet Astro Awani reported that the information was shared by an unidentified social media user in a post on messaging platform Threads.

The user wrote: “Guys, my friend saw Siti Nurhaliza by the highway. Her car is badly damaged. Hope Siti and everyone in the car are okay – I’m really worried.”

Later in the day, Siti, in a 30-second video update on Instagram, said she did not have any serious injuries, apart from swelling on her leg.

She said: “I’ve had an X-ray done. I’ve wrapped my leg. So, I guess I just have to rest.

“Hopefully, it heals quickly because I have an event (to attend).” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK