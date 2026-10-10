Malaysian politician Syed Saddiq and singer-actress Bella Astillah tie the knot

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Malaysian politician Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and actress Bella Astillah were solemnised in a ceremony in Kuala Lumpur.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian politician Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman officially became the husband of singer and actress Bella Astillah on Oct 10, after the couple was solemnised in a ceremony held at Level 118 of Menara Merdeka Maybank in Kuala Lumpur .

Syed Saddiq, 34, and Bella, 32, whose real name is Dayang Ara Nabellah Awang Astillah, were pronounced husband and wife at 10.40am by former Federal Territories Mufti Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

Bella received a dowry of RM500 (S$156) and seven trays of wedding gifts from the groom’s side, which were reciprocated with nine trays from the bride’s side.

Among the gifts from Syed Saddiq were Employees Provident Fund savings worth RM100,000 via the i-Simpan facility and an umrah package.

The wedding ceremony was broadcast live on television and Astro’s social media platforms.

The ceremony, attended by about 250 family members, relatives and close friends of the couple, was held in a modest setting.

Among those present were Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Nancy Shukri, former prime ministers Muhyiddin Yassin and Ismail Sabri Yaakob, as well as former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Also in attendance were Singapore’s Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who was previously invited to the wedding by Syed Saddiq, Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh and former foreign minister George Yeo.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung (right) and former foreign minister George Yeo (second from left) were in attendance at Malaysian politician Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman and actress Bella Astillah’s solemnisation ceremony. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ASTRO GEMPAK/YOUTUBE

Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh (in green shirt) and his wife were in attendance at Malaysian politician Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman and actress Bella Astillah’s solemnisation ceremony. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ASTRO GEMPAK/YOUTUBE

During the live broadcast, Syed Saddiq expressed his gratitude after officially becoming a husband, admitting that he had been nervous during the solemnisation ceremony.

“Debates are no problem, and neither is speaking in Parliament, but I was nervous just now. My knees and hands were shaking, but praise be to Allah, once we were officially married, it was all over,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bella said she was grateful that their wedding ceremony had gone smoothly and thanked everyone who had supported and prayed for them.

“I am truly honoured and grateful to Allah that everything has gone smoothly today. Thank you to everyone who has always prayed for us, supported Bella and YB, and continued to pray for us to this day. We truly appreciate it, praise be to Allah,” she said.

Syed Saddiq also expressed appreciation for the public’s prayers and support throughout their relationship, which had weathered various challenges before they were united as husband and wife.

“From work partners to life partners. Alhamdulillah,” he said.

The couple got engaged on March 28, drawing the attention of fans who had been following the development of their relationship.

Ahead of their wedding, the couple shared their journey towards their big day on social media, including a pre-wedding video that captured the attention of social media users, drawing well-wishes and prayers from fans, accompanied by hashtags such as #BellaSyedYes and #BASS.

The couple is scheduled to hold a wedding reception in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 18, followed by a public wedding celebration in Muar, Johor, on Oct 25 and in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on Oct 31.

Bella was previously married to Singapore-born singer Aliff Aziz, with whom she has two children – Mohamad Ayden Adrean, nine, and Ara Adreanna, six. BERNAMA