Malaysian politician Syed Saddiq, actress Bella Astillah to hold wedding receptions in Muar and Kota Kinabalu

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Bella Astillah and Syed Saddiq are scheduled to tie the knot on Oct 10 at Menara Merdeka Maybank in Kuala Lumpur.

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Member of Parliament Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and singer-actress Bella Astillah, who are set to marry on Oct 10, will celebrate their special occasion with the public through two receptions themed “Kenduri Rakyat”.

The couple, who got engaged on March 28, will first exchange vows at Menara Merdeka Maybank in Kuala Lumpur.

The celebrations will then continue in Muar, Johor, on Oct 25, before the couple head to Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on Oct 31.

At a press conference in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 2, Syed Saddiq, who is Muar MP, said preparations for the receptions had been challenging, as the events were organised within a span of two months.

Much of the difficulty came from finding enough vendors and a suitable venue within the limited timeframe.

“We are expecting around 20,000 to 30,000 guests. We will do our best to accommodate everyone,” the 33-year-old former youth and sports minister said.

Bella said about 10,000 special souvenirs would be prepared for guests attending the two public receptions, with the items distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The 32-year-old clarified that the Sabah reception would be held in Kota Kinabalu instead of in her hometown of Sandakan due to certain limitations.

Bella then went on to share more about her relationship with Syed Saddiq, revealing that it was the simple things he did that gave her the confidence to trust him.

“Everything he does is big in my eyes. Just little things like opening the door for me, reminding me to sleep early and eat my meals or just telling me to exercise … Even though it’s basic stuff, I’m happy,” she said.

Bella previously married Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz, 35, in 2016, but the relationship ended in divorce twice – once in 2019 and the second time in 2024.

She has two children from her former marriage - Ayden, nine; and Ara, six. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK