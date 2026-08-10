Malaysian model Lisa Ch’ng, HK actor Mat Yeung reveal how surprise proposal was foiled

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Malaysian model Lisa Ch’ng and Hong Kong actor Mat Yeung got married in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 2.

Malaysian model Lisa Ch’ng and Hong Kong actor Mat Yeung have revealed how their marriage proposal did not quite go according to plan.

In a recent YouTube show, the couple – who got married in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 2 – shared how Yeung, 45, had hoped to surprise Ch’ng, 39, with a proposal after a decade of dating.

But his plan was quickly foiled when he tried to find out her ring size through mutual friends, inadvertently raising suspicions.

Things became even harder to keep secret when their friends and relatives began dropping hints, eventually leaving Ch’ng – who is based in Hong Kong – with little doubt that a proposal was coming.

“Our friends and relatives were simply too excited after hearing about the proposal and accidentally let the secret slip,” she said, laughing.

Yeung revealed that he had been considering marriage for a long time, but their plans were repeatedly postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic and their hectic work schedules.

He eventually popped the question at Ch’ng’s favourite restaurant, with their family members and close friends there to witness the moment.

During the interview, Ch’ng praised Yeung for being a simple and genuine person, saying his sincerity was one of the qualities she admired most about him.

She also described him as a filial son who is considerate of his family and elders.

In return, the TVB actor praised his wife for her kindness, saying: “She could never be a bad person.”

Ch’ng also revealed that Yeung had changed considerably since they got married.

She said he used to have almost endless social gatherings and engagements, but had since left his nightlife behind.

“These days, he has completely left his nightlife behind and has become a homebody,” she said.

Yeung admitted that his mindset had gradually matured over the years, saying he now finds social gatherings increasingly noisy and prefers staying home with his wife.

As for starting a family, the couple said they were both keen to have children but would let nature take its course.

They hope to have two children – ideally an older son followed by a younger daughter. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK