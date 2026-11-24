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Malaysian literary laureate Abdul Samad Mohamad Said was one of the most influential figures in modern Malay literature.

PETALING JAYA – National Laureate A. Samad Said, one of Malaysia’s most influential literary figures whose acclaimed works include Salina, died on Nov 24. He was 91.

The news was announced by his second son, Helmy Abdul Samad, in a brief post on Threads in the evening on Nov 24.

“6.10pm. Indeed, we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return. Father has just passed away,” he wrote.

Earlier on Nov 24, it was reported that his son confirmed the writer was receiving treatment at Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) after being admitted late on Nov 23 due to age-related ailments.

“His condition was not very good due to old age. He also has diabetes. He was admitted late yesterday afternoon,” Helmy said.

Another son, musician and writer Az Samad, also confirmed the death and said the family was in the process of arranging funeral details.

“My father passed away and our family is currently arranging funeral details. Will share more information as things are confirmed,” he said in a social media post.

Affectionately known as Pak Samad, he was one of the most influential figures in modern Malay literature, with a literary career spanning more than seven decades.

His notable works include the novel Salina, published in 1961, as well as Sungai Mengalir Lesu, Langit Petang and Hujan Pagi.

He was born on April 9, 1935, in Kampung Belimbing Dalam, Durian Tunggal, Melaka, and received his early education at Sekolah Melayu Kota Raja, Singapore, from 1940 to 1946.

The writer then continued his studies at Victoria Institution until obtaining his Senior Cambridge certificate in 1956.

His career began as a clerk before he ventured into journalism, serving with Fikiran Rakyat, Utusan Melayu and Berita Harian. He later joined the New Straits Times Press Group, where he served as head of literary development before becoming a full-time writer.

In recognition of his immense contribution to the nation’s literary landscape, he was conferred the Sasterawan Negara title in 1985 and received many other accolades.

Earlier on Nov 24, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had prayed for the author’s speedy recovery while he was undergoing treatment at HKL.

In a social media post, Anwar described Pak Samad as a prominent cultural figure whose contributions to Malaysian literature were invaluable.

“Azizah, family and I pray that Allah SWT grants Pak Samad good health, relieves him of all pain and blesses him with a speedy recovery,” he wrote.

Anwar had also prayed that the writer’s family would be granted strength and fortitude during the difficult period. THE STAR /ASIA NEWS NETWORK