Makers of Malaysian drama starring Singapore actor Aliff Aziz apologise for inappropriate scenes

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The poster for Madu atau Racun starring (from left) Uqasha Senrose, Aliff Aziz and Elisya Sandha.

PUTRAJAYA – Production company MIG Production House has apologised over the controversy surrounding its drama Madu atau Racun, starring Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz, acknowledging that certain scenes were inappropriate.

MIG said in a statement on Sept 2 that it was aware of the issue going viral and that some scenes in the drama were seen as too extreme for public viewing, touching on religious and societal sensitivities.

“We would like to emphasise that we have absolutely no intention of intentionally offending, belittling or causing any controversy,” it said.

“We apologise and respect the views of all parties and will improve our future work and take this criticism as a big lesson,” it added.

The drama sparked backlash after several scenes, including elements of same‑sex romance, drew attention online for allegedly contradicting religious and cultural values.

The authorities and industry representatives have since convened a meeting involving National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS), MIG, streaming platform iQIYI, Communications and Multimedia Content Forum of Malaysia (CMCF), the Malaysian Film Producers Association, the Malaysian Television Association and the Malaysian Islamic Development Department to discuss the matter.

Bernama later on Sept 2 reported that iQIYI agreed to temporarily take down the six episodes of the drama that have already been released, while the remaining six have been postponed to allow all 12 episodes to undergo editing and a fresh review.

FINAS chief executive officer Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib said the decision was reached at a meeting with iQIYI and the production company, following instructions from Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Azmir said the episodes would be edited in line with guidelines issued by the Film Censorship Board and CMCF for over-the-top streaming content, before the panel assesses all 12 episodes.

He said no date had been set for the drama to return to the platform, as the production team and iQIYI would first have to submit a revised version for assessment.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan said in a statement on the morning of Sept 2 that his ministry rejected the streaming of Madu atau Racun and expressed regret over the inclusion of elements that touched on religious sensitivities and local cultural norms, whether explicitly or implicitly.

The drama, directed by Eyra Rahman, began streaming on iQIYI on Aug 14 and centres on a polygamous marriage involving Adli (Aliff), Azura (Uqasha Senrose) and Nikita (Elisya Sandha). THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK