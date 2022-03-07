Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter triumphs at indie Spirit Awards

SANTA MONICA (AFP) - Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter, a drama about the challenges and taboos surrounding motherhood, was named the year's best indie film at the Spirit Awards on Sunday (March 6).

Gyllenhaal - until now primarily known as an actress in films such as The Dark Knight and Secretary - also won prizes for best screenplay and best director, for her debut effort in both fields.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards honour low- and mid-budget movies, and the glitzy gala held at Santa Monica beach near Los Angeles could provide a much-needed boost for smaller films like Gyllenhaal's ahead of the Oscars on March 28.

The Lost Daughter, based on Elena Ferrante's novel, is in the running for three Academy Awards including best actress for Olivia Colman, who plays a mother estranged from her children and harbouring guilt for her failings in raising them.

"My film is in an unusual language - it's the language of the minds of women," said Gyllenhaal, 44, before dedicating her final prize for best feature to "women in film".

During the ceremony, deaf actor Troy Kotsur cemented his Oscar front runner status by earning another best supporting actor prize for his role in Coda. He had previously snagged the supporting actor award during the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Feb 27.

The film follows high school teen Ruby as she juggles her musical ambitions with her deaf family's dependence on her to communicate with the "hearing" world.

Another SAG winner, South Korea's Lee Jung-jae, also bagged a prize during the Spirit Awards. The SquidGame actor was awarded Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series for his role i n Netflix's blockbuster drama.

The record-breaking series had made history by becoming the first non-English-language series to win acting prizes at the SAG Awards.