Mad Men actress Christina Hendricks says people just wanted to talk about her bra

Actress Christina Hendricks, who played Joan Holloway on period drama Mad Men (2007 to 2015), has opened up about constantly having to answer questions about her undergarments.

"There certainly was a time when we were very critically acclaimed, and getting a lot of attention for our very good work and our very hard work, and everyone just wanted to ask me about my bra again," said Hendricks, 46, in a profile in The Guardian on Wednesday (June 2).

The former model, who was nominated for six consecutive Emmy Awards for her role as the assertive office manager in the critically acclaimed series, also spoke about sexism and sexual harassment in Hollywood in general.

"Boy, do you think anyone in the entertainment industry comes out unscathed and not objectified?"

"I don't know one musician or one model or one actor who has escaped that," she added. "I have had moments - not on Mad Men; on other things - where people have tried to take advantage of me, use my body in a way I wasn't comfortable with, persuade me or coerce me or professionally shame me: 'If you took your work seriously, you would do this…'"

However, the Good Girls actress knew from her modelling days how to handle that.

"That's where it's very much a job. We need to talk to the producers and handle this professionally."

The voluptuous star also said she has learnt to accept her body over the years.

"If there's anything to be learnt from me, it's that I'm learning to celebrate what I was born with, even though it's sometimes been inconvenient," she said.

"Having larger breasts has made it harder for me to shop throughout the years, but I've learnt to love it."

She had previously opened up to the British tabloid The Daily Mail's You magazine in 2011 about her breasts.

"It's so bizarre that people are constantly asking if my breasts are real or fake. They're so obviously real that anyone who's ever seen or touched a breast would know."