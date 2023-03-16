M3GAN the creepy doll stars in fashion campaign

The campaign drew mixed reactions from netizens.

One commented: “The human brain isn’t meant to comprehend this”, while another remarked: “Looking camp right in the eye.”

In M3GAN, which premiered in December and was theatrically released in January, the doll was a prototype toy brought in by Gemma (played by Allison Williams), a roboticist with a toy company, to accompany her niece who had become withdrawn after the sudden death of her parents. The girl and the doll then formed a relationship that had terrifying consequences on the people around them.

Since the movie trailer was released in 2022, the killer doll has trended on TikTok with her sassy dance moves from the film, inspiring copycat dance videos and memes across social media.

According to BoxOfficeMojo, the film has grossed more than US$172 million (S$231.7 million) at the box office since its release. A sequel is in the works and set for release in January 2025.