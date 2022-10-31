M’sian singer Gary Chaw sparks concerns about his marriage in social media posts

TAIPEI – All is not well between Malaysian singer Gary Chaw and his Taiwanese wife Wu Shu-ling after 14 years of marriage – and it is unfolding very publicly and painfully on social media.

Chaw, who is based in Taiwan, disclosed to the Malaysian media in mid-October that he and Wu are in a cold war. He added that he was unsure if he would spend the rest of his life with her.

The couple, both 43, have a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter.

Known as Cao Ge in the Mandopop world, he sparked concern last week when he began posting without context on social media.

“I am in Taipei. What about her?” Chaw wrote in Chinese on Facebook last Wednesday.

“If I break down. Please forgive me. I can’t help myself,” he wrote in English early last Thursday. “And nobody is willing to help... Just me, myself and I. Obviously no love.”

He then posted a photo of himself with his dog on the same day, writing in Chinese: “Everything will be fine.”