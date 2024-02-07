Lucky Dragons: What kind of ‘dragons’ are Li Nanxing, Vivian Lai, Henry Thia, Jeffrey Xu and Chen Yixin?

(Clockwise) Actors Li Nanxing, Vivian Lai, Chen Yixin, Jeffrey Xu and Henry Thia are all born in Years of the Dragon. ST PHOTOS: CHONG JUN LIANG, ONG WEE JIN, GAVIN FOO, COURTESY OF CHEN YIXIN
SINGAPORE – The Dragon is a perennial symbol of power, fortune and prosperity in Chinese culture. Five local and Singapore-based stars born in the extra-auspicious Year of the Dragon share how huat their lives have been and the dragon traits they embody. 

Li Nanxing

Born: Nov 7, 1964

Actor Li Nanxing is behind talent management company LNX Global and also owns dessert cafe Tian Wang. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Actor Li Nanxing does not want to be known as a perfectionist, a typical trait associated with those born in the Year of the Dragon.

He much prefers to think that he is passionate about his work.

“I make sure I perform to the best of my abilities in whatever I do. And where I fall short, I learn to do better,” the 59-year-old says.

Vivian Lai

Born: Dec 18, 1976

Focused and driven, actress-host Vivian Lai’s priorities are family and her tea brand, Teabrary. She will soon launch a spin-off, a grab-and-go store selling sandwiches. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Like the quintessential Dragon, actress-host Vivian Lai is always full of energy and ready to take on challenges.

She is also focused and driven, which usually describe those born under this Chinese zodiac sign.

“I like to do things fast and efficiently. Give me a task and I’ll do it for you now, if I can.”

Henry Thia

Born: Feb 25, 1952

Actor Henry Thia identifies with the Dragon trait of being lucky.  ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

Actor Henry Thia is not sure if he is “naturally charismatic”, a common description of those born in the Year of the Dragon.

“I only know people always smile when they see me on the street. Not just in Singapore, but Johor Bahru too,” says the 71-year-old, who is known for his roles as the bumbling, imperfect everyman.

His latest film Money No Enough 3, which is showing in Singapore cinemas, reunites him with Jack Neo and Mark Lee. The trio play long-time buddies navigating a rapidly evolving digital age.

Jeffrey Xu

Born: Oct 3, 1988

Actor Jeffrey Xu and his father are born in the Year of the Dragon. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Will Jeffrey Xu and Felicia Chin welcome a baby in the Year of the Dragon?

The Shanghai-born, Singapore-based actor certainly hopes so.

“My 59-year-old father and I are born in the Year of the Dragon. It would be perfect if a baby comes along and we can have three generations of Dragons,” he says.

“We will let nature take its course. Having a baby is a blessing and joy, Dragon Year or not.”

Chen Yixin

Born: April 26, 2000

Daughter of home-grown celebrity actors Edmund Chen and Xiang Yun, actress-model Chen Yixin is now stepping out of her famous parents’ shadow.  PHOTO: COURTESY OF CHEN YIXIN

Actress-model Chen Yixin now embodies the confidence of a Dragon she never was able to muster previously.

The 23-year-old is slowly but surely stepping out of the shadows of her famous parents, veteran actress Xiang Yun, 62, and actor-turned-artist Edmund Chen, 63.

“Growing up, I was very shy and worried about living up to expectations. Am I aesthetically pleasing enough? Especially when you’re going through puberty and people see you with pimples,” Chen Yixin recalls.

“My confidence really took a hit back then because of random online comments.”

