111 minutes, opens today
Rating: 4/5
The story: Seven titans of the 1980s Hong Kong New Wave contribute a story each to an anthology that spans recent Hong Kong history, from the 1950s to the present.
111 minutes, opens today
Rating: 4/5
The story: Seven titans of the 1980s Hong Kong New Wave contribute a story each to an anthology that spans recent Hong Kong history, from the 1950s to the present.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 07, 2022, with the headline Loving tribute to Hong Kong cinema; Father Of The Bride tickles. Subscribe