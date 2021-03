In the dystopian comedy Made For Love, Cristin Milioti plays Hazel, a woman on the run from her controlling technology-mogul husband Byron (Billy Magnussen) - who has planted a device in her brain that tracks her movements and thoughts.

For help, she turns to her ageing widower father Herbert (Ray Romano). But he has a complicated romantic situation of his own: a relationship with a life-size doll named Diane.