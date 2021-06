The Conjuring series of supernatural films are popular. And so are its spin-offs - the Annabelle trilogy (2014 to 2019) and one-time features, The Nun (2018) and The Curse Of La Llorona (2019).

All in, the Conjuring Universe has earned almost US$2 billion (S$2.6 billion) globally, making it the second most lucrative horror franchise ever - after the Godzilla monster series, which includes Japanese works dating to the 1950s.