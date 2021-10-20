Losing 10kg to play an unlikely spy

Benedict Cumberbatch wanted to honour the Everyman turned agent who helped prevent nuclear war in The Courier

Alison de Souza‍ In Los Angeles  
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Benedict Cumberbatch lost almost 10kg for his role in The Courier, a historical drama based on the true story of an unassuming British businessman turned unlikely Cold War spy - a man who helped save the world from nuclear war in the 1960s.

And while the English actor is in no hurry to repeat that rapid weight loss - the result of extreme exercise, dieting and deliberate cold exposure - he says he wanted to honour the heroism of an ordinary man who was, in many ways, the antithesis of James Bond.

October 20, 2021
