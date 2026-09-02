Los Angeles declares ‘BTS Week’ as world tour lands in US city

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The shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sept 1 and 2 and Sept 5 and 6 will mark BTS’ first concerts at the venue in nearly five years.

SEOUL - Los Angeles has officially designated Sept 1 to Sept 8 as “BTS Week” as the K-pop supergroup returns to the city for four sold-out concerts as part of its Arirang world tour.

The shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sept 1 and 2 and Sept 5 and 6 will mark the boy band’s first concerts at the venue in nearly five years.

To welcome the group and fans travelling to the city for the shows, Los Angeles illuminated its city hall in red on Sept 1, reflecting the key colour associated with BTS’ fifth LP Arirang.

An official proclamation ceremony was held at Los Angeles City Hall on Aug 31, attended by representatives from the City Council, the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board and Big Hit Music.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the designation recognises both BTS’ cultural impact and the role of arts and culture in bringing communities together.

“The proclamation of ‘BTS Week’ reflects our belief in the power of arts and culture to foster mutual understanding and connect communities,” Bass said.

“We are proud to honour the remarkable achievements of BTS, who have made significant contributions to global culture, and to celebrate their special connection with Los Angeles with people around the world.”

The Los Angeles City Council described BTS as “one of the most influential artistes representing this generation”, highlighting the group’s role in expanding opportunities for Korean and Asian artistes in the global music industry.

The resolution also cited BTS’ efforts to connect audiences across languages, cultures and generations through messages of love and hope, as well as its “Love Myself” campaign with UNICEF and appearances at the United Nations.

The Los Angeles concerts will close the North American leg of BTS’ ongoing world tour.

The septet previously performed at SoFi Stadium for their Permission to Dance on Stage tour in late 2021. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK