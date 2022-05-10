Look out for A-lin's new short hairstyle and songs at her upcoming concert

SINGAPORE - Some fans might not recognise Taiwanese diva A-lin on the cover of her new album Link.
Gone are her long dark locks. Instead, she spots a blonde curly bob, which she promises to showcase at her upcoming concert in Singapore on May 28.
