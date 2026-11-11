Long live The Black Parade: My Chemical Romance thrill with dystopian theatrics at Singapore show

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My Chemical Romance sold out two nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

My Chemical Romance Live In Singapore 2026

Singapore Indoor Stadium

Nov 10

With its dystopian narrative, menacing side characters and fiery pyrotechnics, the first of My Chemical Romance’s sold-out, two-night engagement at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 10 was anything but a regular arena rock show.

The concert was part of the American band’s global Long Live The Black Parade tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their seminal 2006 album, The Black Parade. The second night will take place at the same venue on Nov 11.

The shows mark the group’s long-awaited return to Singapore almost two decades after they last played here at the Singapore Expo in 2007, a show that was part of the original The Black Parade World Tour.

The original record featured a storyline centred on a terminally ill protagonist reflecting on mortality as death approaches in the form of a marching band.

At the Singapore show, the narrative was recontextualised through Leklonn Systems, a fictional tech corporation-regime that has the four band members in its thrall as test subjects.

The high-concept storytelling makes sense, given that frontman Gerard Way is also a celebrated and award-winning comic book writer, creator of series such as The Umbrella Academy, which became a Netflix show (2019 to 2024).

The two-hour concert was split into two parts – the first was a musical-like rock opera featuring songs from The Black Parade, while the second was more akin to a conventional rock show, with songs from the band’s other releases.

The audience, a mix of both millennials and Gen Z, came mostly clad in black, and many sported The Black Parade’s goth-glam aesthetics, wearing customised marching band jackets, dramatic face paint and hair dyed in vivid colours.

Here are three highlights:

Singer Gerard Way’s dramatic acting

Way, 49, stayed fully in character throughout the first act. He and his bassist and brother Mikey Way and guitarists Ray Toro and Frank Iero, who are in their 40s, marched on stage in grey, distressed versions of The Black Parade marching uniforms.

After lining up to swallow their “medications”, the band then picked up their instruments and launched into the album’s opening track, The End.

While singing hit song Welcome To The Black Parade, a mechanical tube was plugged into Way’s back. Later, before singing Cancer, he had an alien-like creature strapped over his face, and he sang the tender ballad entirely through the mask.

There was no audience banter, save for a moment when a side character forced him to read from cue cards.

Experiencing The Black Parade album in full

Hearing the album front-to-back felt like a complete narrative journey.

The Black Parade is an enduring landmark in the emo genre and that legacy was underscored when the album’s 20th anniversary reissue recently surged to No.1 on the US Billboard 200 chart.

Taking two decades after peaking at No. 2 in 2006, it broke the Billboard record for the longest climb to the top spot.

At the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the deafening singalongs across the album’s 14 tracks showed that the arena was filled with devoted fans rather than casual listeners. On I Don’t Love You, thousands covered their phone flashlights with green translucent paper, a fan-driven initiative dubbed the Singapore Fan Project.

Immersive side characters

The supporting cast of actors-singers almost stole the show. These included the character Nurse Sylvia, dressed in a white uniform and eye patch, who sang operatic vocals on songs like Mama; and a bearded man known as The Clerk, whose job was to keep the band in line.

At one point, a man engulfed in flames walked across the stage as the band tore through a rousing rendition of Famous Last Words.

The theatrics were in contrast to the second part of the show. After a brief intermission, the band members walked out in regular clothes and ran through fan favourites such I’m Not Okay (I Promise) and Helena from breakthrough album Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge (2004), and their cover of Bob Dylan’s Desolation Row from the soundtrack of the 2009 film Watchmen.

Way also dropped The Black Parade persona and turned chatty, thanking the cast and crew. “We’re psyched to be able to do The Black Parade with a whole new thing,” he said, beaming.