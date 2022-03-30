Local singer Kelvin Tan to perform concert of television songs in May

SINGAPORE - Project Superstar winner Kelvin Tan, whose Chinese name is Chen Weilian, will take audiences down memory lane at the Esplanade Recital Studio on May 14.

The four-time winner and six-time nomineeinthe Best TV Theme Song category at the Star Awards will present the Our TV Songs Concert, a tribute to local Mandarin television theme songs from the 1980s to the 2000s.

They include memorable tracks from popular dramas such as Good Morning Sir (1989), Neighbours (1986), Teahouse In Chinatown (1988), The Unbeatables (1993), Tofu Street (1996), Stepping Out (1999) and Together (2009).

The visually-handicapped singer, 40, will also perform highlights from singing talent search competition Project Superstar. He won the first season in 2005.

He had previously held a solo concert at the same venue in 2018, when he sang numbers such as All I Want Is... and I Love You.

Chen Wei Lian Our TV Songs Concert

When: 8pm, May 14

Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

Admission: $68 and $78 from Sistic (go to Sistic's website or call 6348-5555)