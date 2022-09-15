Local content creator Annette Lee reveals she is seven months pregnant

Content creator Annette Lee, together with husband Raphael Foo, announced on Instagram that she is seven months pregnant. PHOTOS: ANNETTE LEE/INSTAGRAM
Suzanne Sng
Updated
Published
40 min ago

SINGAPORE – Singaporean content creator Annette Lee surprised her 149,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday night with the announcement that she is seven months pregnant.

In a series of black and white photos, the 30-year-old and her husband, hedge fund manager Raphael Foo, 32, revealed the big news by posing with a baby’s onesie that had “CEO of eating fruits” printed on the front. 

She also showed off her baby bump in a loose dress, as well as a photo of the ultrasound scan.

“Looks like we’re gonna be doing some #AsianParentTings like cutting fruits for a little someone soon,” she wrote, adding the emojis for a baby and some fruit.

Lee, who is a singer, actress and film-maker, often posts funny clips under the hashtag on how Asian parents behave.

“We’ve kept mum (pun intended, I guess) for over seven months, but we’re finally sharing the news: new addition coming to our fam this November.”

The couple, who have been together for 10 years, married five years ago. This is their first child.

In the comment section, congratulations poured in from actresses Michelle Chong and Chantalle Ng, singer Taufik Batisah and even Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

YES 933 DJ Kenneth Chung, better known as Kunhua, wrote: “For seven months? You can really keep secrets leh. Congrats.”

Embed Instagram
More On This Topic
Content creator Annette Lee on her 7 must-have travel items
Savage satire that sparks joy in all things Singaporean

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top