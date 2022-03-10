Local band Subsonic Eye to tour US in June

Home-grown indie band Subsonic Eye is hitting the road again. It will perform eight shows in major cities across the United States in June.

Their first US tour kicks off in Los Angeles on June 11 and will end in Boston on June 21.

They will also perform in other cities such as Portland, Seattle and New York.

They are believed to be the first local band to tour overseas since the pandemic hit.

The quintet, whose music encompasses genres such as dream pop and shoegaze, comprises singer Nur Wahidah, guitarists Daniel Borces and Jared Lim, bassist Spencer Tan and drummer Lucas Tee. The members are in their early 20s.

In an e-mail interview, the band said they have no expectations for the tour and "thought that it would be fun".

"But we do hope it will sort of emphasise Singapore on the indie rock map."

In October, they became the first South-east Asian act to perform for KEXP (At Home), an online music series by Seattle radio station KEXP FM.

The band said: "We chose to tour the US because we thought it made sense with the KEXP performance. And also because so many of our favourite bands are from the US, so it would be cool to just be in the environment they're in and get a sense of things from their perspective."

Despite the pandemic, they decided to tour in June as some of the members who are still schooling will be on holiday and the rest will not yet be "fully committed to jobs".

Besides gigs in Singapore, the band have also done tours in regional countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

But they pointed out: "We've never toured for this long and outside of South-east Asia before, so a lot of the preparation stuff was getting documents ready for the US performance visa, researching how to get around the country and things to look out for."

The members are looking forward to "eating Taco Bell, watching the local bands and experiencing their cities".

The band have applied for a National Arts Council (NAC) grant to help fund the tour and will also use funds accumulated from past performances and merchandise sales.

Each member will also be putting in some of his or her own money.

Subsonic Eye was formed in 2016 and was part of NAC's Noise Music Mentorship that year.

In 2017, they went through another mentorship programme, the Esplanade's Baybeats Budding Bands, and released their debut album Strawberry Feels.

It includes a song, Cosmic Realignment, that has more than 800,000 streams on Spotify alone.

They released their sophomore album, Dive Into, in 2018, the same year they performed at the Singapore Biennale.

Their third and most recent album, Nature Of Things, released last year, was named by Britain-based music press NME as best Asian album that same year, and Album of the Day on music streaming site Bandcamp.