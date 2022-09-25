Local actor Duan Weiming discharged from hospital after leg amputation

SINGAPORE – Local actor Duan Weiming has been discharged from hospital after his recent leg amputation.

Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that the 61-year-old was discharged last Thursday. The surgery had taken place in early September, and saw his left leg amputated below the knee.

Duan said he was surprised by the show of support from friends new and old, including a long-lost classmate who came to pick him up from the hospital on the day of his discharge, and neighbours who left food outside his door.

He also shared his relief to finally be out of the hospital, saying: “After being bedridden for many days, my spine began to feel sore. It was very hard, and I often lost sleep at night. I couldn’t help but say to the doctor, ‘Even if I die, I will die in my own home.’ I am so happy (to be home).”

He added: “I can finally get a good night’s sleep... 60 per cent of my vitality is back. Give me a little time, and I will work hard to get back the other 40 per cent.”

Duan will be returning to the hospital for regular follow-ups. In the meantime, he is getting used to needing a wheelchair or crutches to get around.

“I have to learn and accept it. I can’t expect someone to push me (on the wheelchair) every day.”

Best known for playing kopitiam assistant Ah Cai in the 1980s Channel 8 series Neighbours, Duan has grappled with diabetes since the age of 22.