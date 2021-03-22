Lizzo on hunt for dream team of 'big grrrls'

LOS ANGELES • American musician Lizzo is making a reality TV series to find big women to join her on stage.

"It's time to find my dream team of beautifully talented big grrrls," the Good As Hell (2016) singer, a three-time Grammy winner and role model for body positivity, wrote on her Instagram page last Friday.

The reality series for Amazon Studios is the first in a deal between Lizzo, 32, and the streaming platform that was announced last year, under which she will develop and produce the TV series.

Amazon said last Friday that the show will follow Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, as she searches for dynamic, full-figured dancers and models to perform with her on stage and on the runway.

"Have you felt under-represented and underappreciated? Then I'm looking for you!" she wrote on Instagram.

Lizzo, who trained as a classical flute player, had a breakout year in 2019 with hits such as Truth Hurts and Juice and a role in the movie Hustlers.

The rapper and R&B singer was nominated for best new artist at last year's Grammy Awards and named Time magazine's 2019 entertainer of the year.

A release date and title for the reality show have yet to be announced.

