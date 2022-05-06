Liza Wang to serve her first quarantine in Macau later this month

HONG KONG - Hong Kong veteran actress and television host Liza Wang is going to Macau next month, but her husband, Cantonese opera star and actor Law Kar Ying, is not travelling with her. He is coming to Singapore instead.

This was disclosed by Wang, 74, in an interview with the Hong Kong media on Thursday (May 5) after she wrapped up filming for the new TV serial Communion.

Wang said that she will be holding two concerts in Macau on June 1 and June 2. She will set off on Monday (May 9) as she has to serve a 21-day quarantine.

"I don't know how I will spend the days in quarantine as this is the first time I am doing so," she said, adding that the concert dates have been changed several times.

"They have asked me to do live-streaming to kill time, but I haven't learnt how to do it yet."

Wang was asked by the media if she was concerned about her health after Hong Kong veteran actor Kenneth Tsang was found dead, aged 87, in a quarantine hotel in Hong Kong on April 27.

"It was quite sad that he died without anyone knowing about it," she said. "Don't worry, I will be careful when I am in quarantine."

Wang herself is a survivor of thyroid and breast cancer.

She disclosed that while she is in Macau, Law will be sightseeing in Singapore for a few days as there are no quarantine requirements here.

The couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary with several friends on Sunday, posting several photos of the occasion on social media the next day.

The couple famously dated for more than 20 years, with Law proposing 19 times, before tying the knot in 2009.

Wang said that Law, 75, gave her a bouquet of roses, which she appears to be holding in almost every photo she posted on Monday.