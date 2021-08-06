Live screenings are back at Locarno Film Festival

GENEVA • The Locarno Film Festival opened on Wednesday with thousands set to return to the open-air giant screen in the idyllic Swiss town after last year's edition was forced online by the pandemic.

Founded in 1946, Locarno is one of the world's longest-running annual film festivals and focuses on auteur cinema.

Held on the shores of Lake Maggiore, in the Italian-speaking Ticino region of southern Switzerland, films are screened in Locarno's central square before up to 8,000 people - a feature of Swiss national life depicted on the country's 20-franc banknotes.

However, the festival could not be staged in the usual way last year due to the Covid-19 crisis and so switched to a hybrid format, with films and content made available online.

"Last summer, the Piazza Grande was a sorry sight, with no chairs, no people, no thrilling atmosphere in the evening," said the festival's president Marco Solari.

"Despite the disastrous impact of the global pandemic, however, we never gave up."

But the coronavirus pandemic has changed some aspects of the 74th festival, which runs until next Saturday.

Entry to the Piazza Grande - featuring one of the largest screens in the world - is restricted only to those with a Covid-19 certificate: proof of either double vaccination, a recent negative test or having recovered from the disease.

The festival's top prize is the Golden Leopard. Seventeen films are in the running for the award, including movies from France, Russia, Italy, Hong Kong, Nigeria, Spain and Indonesia.

The Golden Leopard comes with a prize fund of 75,000 Swiss francs (S$111,820), shared between the director and the producer.

The festival features 209 films being shown in 12 venues, including 100 world premieres and 21 debut movies.

The festival opened with French actress Laetitia Casta receiving the Excellence Award, for film personalities who have left their mark on contemporary cinema.

Following the ceremony, the opening film will be the world premiere of Beckett, a thriller by Italian director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino starring John David Washington and Oscar winner Alicia Vikander.

It tells the story of an American tourist on holiday in Greece who becomes the target of a manhunt following a tragic accident.

American director John Landis will be honoured with the Leopard of Honour lifetime achievement award.

The 71-year-old's movies include The Blues Brothers (1980), Trading Places (1983), Coming To America (1988) and Beverly Hills Cop III (1994).

