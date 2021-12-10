Lion Mums clip goes viral

A clip from Mediacorp Channel 5 drama Lion Mums has gone viral for showing the discrimination faced by migrant workers here.

The scene from the fourth season, which was released on Monday, was posted on the channel's Facebook page on the same day and has chalked up more than 4.6 million views as of press time.

Titled Leave Your Discrimination At The Door, the two-minute clip shows a schoolgirl almost being run over by a reversing pickup truck, but is saved in the nick of time by a migrant worker.

In the incident which takes place outside a school, he pushes her out of harm's way, but injures his arm in the process.

However, the girl's mother then launches an attack on the man - later revealed in the episode to be the head of a migrant worker charity - and even tells him to get away from her daughter and not to touch her.

She also demands to speak to his boss to get him fired and threatens to make a police report, but leaves in a huff after being admonished by another mum.

This prejudiced behaviour, seen in the first episode of the show about four Singaporean mums, riled up netizens, who shared the clip almost 5,000 times and left more than 800 comments.

While many netizens condemned the mother's actions, there were also some racist remarks. Others said they felt so angry that they wanted to punch the character.

The drama stars Vanessa Vanderstraaten, Nurul Aini, Constance Lau and Lina Ng. The first 10 episodes of the show are now available on meWatch.