Lin Ching-hsia back on Weibo after six years

Retired Taiwanese actress Brigitte Lin Ching-hsia is back on Weibo for the first time in six years - and she lost no time in updating fans on her life.

Lin is still fondly remembered by many even though she quit acting after marrying Hong Kong businessman Michael Ying in 1994.

She has two daughters with Mr Ying, 70, and a stepdaughter from his previous marriage.

The actress is known for roles in movies such as Red Dust (1990), Swordsman II (1992) and The Bride With White Hair (1993).

Lin set up her Weibo account nine years ago and had posted updates occasionally.

However, she went silent on social media after Christmas Day in 2014, in which she shared a post about her being on the cover of Elle magazine.

The screen legend surprised her followers on Weibo at 11.55pm on Monday when she wrote: "It's accessible. Hello, everyone."

Lin, who turned 66 on Nov 3, wrote that the birthday gift she gave herself this year was her new book, whose Chinese title translates to In Front And Behind The Mirror.

She told fans that her new book was a record of what she thought, heard, saw and did in the last six years.

She has written two other books - Inside And Outside The Window in 2011 and Cloud To Cloud in 2014.

There have been rumours that her marriage was on the rocks. She seemed to be refuting them when she recounted what her husband told their three daughters after she had completed her third book.

"My husband Michael smiled and said to my three daughters, 'Your mum may win a Nobel Literature Prize soon after writing three books.'"

Lin said she was very happy with what he said even though she knew it was said in jest.

The screen legend also posted a recent photo of herself and shared some insights into her life.

She exercises, reads and writes every day during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She surprised her fans further with a photo of her younger self, likely taken in the 1970s.

She then posted a picture of her dressing table, which was stacked full of books.

"It is convenient to grab a book when you want to read it in bed as they are within reach," she joked.

She has written 12 posts so far in less than two days.