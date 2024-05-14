‘Like starting from zero again’: Singapore rapper Shigga Shay takes part in The Rap Of China

While the clip was brief, Shigga says because there were so many other hopefuls, he had to wait 28 hours for his turn to rap in front of the judges. “I had no sleep, and I was super tired. I don’t think I’ve done anything as tiring as this.”

It is not his first time on The Rap Of China, though.

The founder of music and events company Drink Entertainment made an appearance in the 2023 season as Taiwanese contestant E.so’s guest performer. The pair performed Boh Beh Zao, a track that they worked on together. Featuring verses in Hokkien about the pursuit of excellence, it was officially released as a single on May 8.

The producers of the show kept in touch with Shigga and invited him to return in 2024 as a contestant. He says he mulled over the offer for a while because it meant putting aside other commitments as long as he was a participant on the show.

“Ultimately, I thought that it would be great because no Singaporean contestant has been on the show,” says the rapper, who was one of the home-grown artistes behind 2023 National Day Parade theme song Shine Your Light.

Filming for The Rap Of China started in March and, since then, he has been shuttling regularly between Singapore and Chinese city Wuxi.

“I miss my family a lot, I miss my friends, I miss chicken rice, nasi lemak and the kopi at the coffee shop,” says the bachelor. “But being on the show, I got to meet a lot of young rappers who are up-and-coming or hot right now. Communicating with them and being in a circle with them, I get to learn a lot and it’s very interesting.”

He adds that his Mandarin has improved since he started travelling to China.

“Working with the producers and the artistes, filming a TV show, having to order my food in Mandarin, and doing everything in Mandarin... It helped me learn a lot faster.”