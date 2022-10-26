Life Listens: New music from Taylor Swift, The 1975, d4vd and brb.

SINGAPORE – In this weekly column, Eddino Abdul Hadi curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about now.

Ace Album: Taylor Swift – Midnights

Love her or hate her, there is no denying the fact that Taylor Swift is one of the most impactful stars in the current pop landscape.

Each album release is a major event and Midnights is no different, smashing streaming records upon its release on Friday. With this 10th album, the American singer’s discography counts more than 200 songs, a significant output for an artiste who is only 32.

Midnights is a refreshing return to synthesizer-led pop after the downbeat, pastoral vibes of her last two indie-folk albums, Folklore and Evermore, both released in 2020.

While not as glittery as 2019’s Lover, the melodies are generally buoyant, even though the subject matter is not. Unlike the made-up tales of Folklore and Evermore, this latest line-up sees Swift go back to what she does best: autobiographical songwriting.