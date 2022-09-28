Life Listens: New music from Suede, Crush, Della Ding Dang and more

SINGAPORE - In this weekly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about now.
Ace Album: Suede – Autofiction
Among the major F1 music acts performing at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, English rock band Suede are the only one who have released a new album in the past weeks.
And no, they have not mellowed out after three decades on the scene.
Autofiction, the Britpop icons’ ninth album, amps up the rowdiness. Singer Brett Anderson and gang have opted for a back-to-basics approach with this record, peppering the zestful, singalong tracks with bustling drums and loud, brash guitars.
It would not be a Suede album without a grand ballad. What Am I Without You?, an orchestral rock ode to their passionate fanbase, fills that niche nicely.
This new batch of songs will probably sound fantastic live, a fine addition to the soaring glam rock classics from their back catalogue.
It is not too late to grab tickets to their F1 gig on Saturday at 7.20pm, taking place at Zone 1, Wharf Stage at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
Eddino Abdul Hadi
Must-See MV: Crush – Rush Hour (featuring J-Hope of BTS)
If your primary knowledge of the South Korean singer-songwriter stems from the ballads he sang for hit K-dramas like Goblin (2016), Crash Landing On You (2019) and Itaewon Class (2020), definitely check out the music video for his first release since being discharged from military service in August.
In Rush Hour, he dances up a storm with featured rapper J-Hope of K-pop boy band BTS.
The MV opens with a scene of a yellow cab, reminiscent of those one sees on the streets of Seoul or New York City, and segues into a larger stylised set of a crowded city complete with graffiti walls, neon signs, bus stops and cars.
Crush shows up first in a trendy bucket-hat-and-plaid-shirt combo to remind fans that not only can he sing his soul out on touching ballads, but he is also a rap and dance powerhouse. With his smooth pops and rolls, the video feels of-the-moment and trendy while still retaining a bit of old-school charm through the funkiness of the music.
And the fun factor ramps up when J-Hope shows up. Known as the best dancer in BTS, he is at his peak with the cheeky, groovy and relaxed vibe of Rush Hour’s choreography. Coupled with the large crew of dancers that back the duo up, the clip feels like a party with the coolest kids on the block.
Jan Lee
Chart Champ: Harry Styles – As It Was
British pop sensation Harry Styles must be feeling on top of the world.
The singer-actor has just achieved a rare feat on the United States charts this past week.
His big hit As It Was is No. 1 on Billboard’s singles charts at the same time the new movie he stars in, the 1950s suburbia-set psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, debuted at the top of the North American box office with US$19.2 million (S$27.8 million).
Now in its 15th week, As It Was is also the longest-running No. 1 song on the US Billboard singles chart by a British artiste.
In early September, the song also topped Spotify’s Songs of Summer list, clocking more streams than other hot favourites from Kate Bush, Bad Bunny, Lizzo and Doja Cat.
First released in April, the synth-pop tune is the first single off his third album, Harry’s House. Time will tell if the Styles stans will help him set more records.
Eddino Abdul Hadi
Stream This Song: Della Ding Dang – I Am Who I Am
Chinese singer Della Ding Dang is known for her glorious, powerhouse voice, but many overlook her ability to emote feelings of hurt, disappointment and uncertainty. Thankfully, her new song is the perfect vehicle to express this vulnerable side, and she carries the emotions beautifully.
I Am Who I Am’s soft melody, composed by Mayday guitarist Monster, is tailored to suit her mellifluous voice without pushing it to its limits, while the lyrics written by famed Taiwanese lyricist David Ke centre on the tension between a woman’s sense of independence and her desire for companionship.
She is strong but lonely; confident yet unsure of the future – an anxiety many urbanites will be able to relate to, making this the perfect song to stream on the bus after a long day at work.
The track is also a very fitting theme song for the Gwei Lun-mei-starring Taiwanese drama Women In Taipei (2022). Currently showing on Disney+, it follows the journey of a girl from Tainan who transforms into a modern woman in Taipei.
In the song’s music video, Ding shows she is as good an actress as she is a singer. With its mix of melancholy and hopefulness, this work deserves both a listen and a watch.
Benson Ang
Singapore Scene: lullaboy – Shortcut To Heaven
Indonesian-Singaporean singer-songwriter lullaboy is growing out of his indie roots.
As an independent artiste, he has racked up impressive streaming numbers. A song released last year, someone like u, for example, has 25 million streams on Spotify.
He makes his major label debut with his latest single, Shortcut To Heaven, a breezy R&B-tinged pop tune that is his first since signing on to RedRecords, a joint musical venture between Universal Music Group and airline company AirAsia.
A joyful and peppy ode to falling in love, the track boasts a melodic hook driven by lullaboy’s soothing tones.
The former intern at South Korean entertainment giant YG Entertainment was the only local act who performed at Music Is Universal, a concert that took place at the Capitol Theatre on Tuesday.
Eddino Abdul Hadi