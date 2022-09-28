Life Listens: New music from Suede, Crush, Della Ding Dang and more

Among the major F1 music acts performing at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, English rock band Suede are the only one who have released a new album in the past weeks.

And no, they have not mellowed out after three decades on the scene.

Autofiction, the Britpop icons’ ninth album, amps up the rowdiness. Singer Brett Anderson and gang have opted for a back-to-basics approach with this record, peppering the zestful, singalong tracks with bustling drums and loud, brash guitars.

It would not be a Suede album without a grand ballad. What Am I Without You?, an orchestral rock ode to their passionate fanbase, fills that niche nicely.

This new batch of songs will probably sound fantastic live, a fine addition to the soaring glam rock classics from their back catalogue.

It is not too late to grab tickets to their F1 gig on Saturday at 7.20pm, taking place at Zone 1, Wharf Stage at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Eddino Abdul Hadi

