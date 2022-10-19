Life Listens: New music from Stray Kids, Queen, Bjork, Ahmadul Amin and Victor Wong

For the second time this year, K-pop boy band Stray Kids have topped the Billboard 200 chart.

The eight-member group led the way with their latest album Maxident, earning sales of 117,000 units in the United States. This comes just six months after their previous album, Oddinary, also nabbed the top spot in March – giving Stray Kids a perfect No. 1 record on the Billboard 200 as the two albums are their first two entries on the chart.

With Maxident, they explore the theme of love. But instead of fluffy feel-good love songs or emotional ballads, they opt for an eclectic mix of sounds.

Like their earlier hit Maniac, lead single Case 143 is a no-holds-barred mix of hip-hop and electronic beats, with the members dishing out confessions like “Can I be your boyfriend?” and “Why do I keep getting attracted?”.

Refreshing and experimental elements are found in the rest of Maxident too. Chill, composed and produced by member Han, incorporates a splash of saxophone in its instrumentals.

Give Me Your TMI is the group’s playful foray into glitch hop, which does a good job blending the intense raps with the more melodic chorus. 3Racha – produced and composed by the sub-unit of the same name and made up of members Bang Chan, Changbin and Han – is an unapologetically boastful drill track that gives the artistes a chance to indulge in what they have achieved. – Jan Lee

