Life Listens: New music from Mirror, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Kid Cudi, Sam Smith and Shye

SINGAPORE – In this weekly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about now.

Stream This Song: Mirror – We All Are

The Hong Kong boy band’s new ballad We All Are is perhaps a sombre reflection on the shocking accident that happened onstage during one of their concerts in July, when a large video screen fell from the ceiling of the Hong Kong Coliseum and injured two dancers.

Since then, it has been reported that one of the dancers, Lee Kai Yin, is likely to be paralysed from the neck down, and rumours even surfaced that the group might be disbanded.

However, Mirror’s first Cantopop release in more than two months suggests sincere regret over the incident, but also a desire to move forward.

Its moving lyrics, composed by the band’s 12 members, focus on facing pain and looking forward to the future. One line goes: “I still remember fighting for the dream in my heart/I also believe that water can flow for a long time.”

The timing could not be more right. The song’s subdued style comes across as heartfelt, while hopeful for better days ahead. – Benson Ang

Ace Album: Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down