Life Listens: New music from Mayday, Jungkook, Kelvin Tan and more

If you are rehearsing your Mayday songs in preparation for the Taiwanese rock band’s National Stadium gig on Saturday, do not forget their latest single, A Song With You.

Released on Nov 1, the stirring rock number likens the journey of life to a song, with every person a different melody – and how one should sing one’s tune out loud. And on this ride, the quintet – consisting of Ashin, Monster, Stone, Masa and Guan-you – promise to accompany listeners amid the wind and waves.

Brimming with Mayday’s unbridled positivity, A Song With You’s courageous and forward-looking spirit is reminiscent of their previous mega-hits such as Stubborn (2004) and Fool (2005). A hand-clapping segment and choir of backing vocals add to its everyman appeal, and the number looks set to be a crowd-pleaser this weekend. - Benson Ang

Ace Album: Weyes Blood – And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow