Life Listens: New music from Ed Sheeran, NewJeans, Abin Fang, JVKE and Sheikh Haikel

The worlds of music and gaming collide in the fun video for the English singer-songwriter’s new track, Celestial.

The tune is a collaboration between the pop star and Pokemon – the most lucrative media franchise of all time – and will feature in two upcoming video games, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.

In the music video, helmed by Japanese director Yuichi Kodama, Sheeran flits between the real and virtual worlds. Pokemon help him with chores like making breakfast and getting around town, and a Snorlax even saves him from a traffic accident.

With his easy demeanour, Sheeran seems tailor-made to be part of a cartoon. The song is pleasant, if a little derivative of his past hits. It has all his hallmarks: shimmering production, uplifting chorus and jangly acoustic guitars.