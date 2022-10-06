Life Listens: New music from Ed Sheeran, NewJeans, Abin Fang, JVKE and Sheikh Haikel

Must-See MV: Ed Sheeran and Pokemon – Celestial
The worlds of music and gaming collide in the fun video for the English singer-songwriter’s new track, Celestial.
The tune is a collaboration between the pop star and Pokemon – the most lucrative media franchise of all time – and will feature in two upcoming video games, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.
In the music video, helmed by Japanese director Yuichi Kodama, Sheeran flits between the real and virtual worlds. Pokemon help him with chores like making breakfast and getting around town, and a Snorlax even saves him from a traffic accident.
With his easy demeanour, Sheeran seems tailor-made to be part of a cartoon. The song is pleasant, if a little derivative of his past hits. It has all his hallmarks: shimmering production, uplifting chorus and jangly acoustic guitars.
Celestial is a passion project too, as the singer says in a statement that he has been a hardcore Pokemon fan since he was in primary school.
“I loved the cards, but the games are what I lost myself in. I loved the whole world they created; it kept me distracted if there was negative stuff happening in my life or school that I wanted to avoid. It was a world I could escape into and I’ve played it ever since.”
Fun fact: The animation style in the first half of the video, art directed by Japanese artist Yu Nagaba, was based on Sheeran’s childhood doodles. - Eddino Abdul Hadi
Ace Album: NewJeans - New Jeans
Rookie K-pop group NewJeans’ first four-song self-titled EP seemingly came out of nowhere. The quintet – under entertainment conglomerate Hybe’s label, All Doors One Room (Ador) – dropped their music video in July before any information about their members had been made available.
But the group – made up of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein – garnered more than 311,000 album sales in the first week of its release, setting a new record in opening-week sales for a girl group debut.
Going for a more subdued launch than a bombastic one, the EP smartly highlights the vocal abilities of the girls, whose ages range from 14 to 18, and opts for arrangements and styles that emphasise harmonies and melodies.
Opening track Attention bucks the electronic dance music trend and goes for a noughties R&B-influenced sound, while Hype Boy is a slightly more uptempo pop song. Hurt is a slower, moodier and more emotional track that continues the EP’s relaxed style.
Cookie is the controversial one of the bunch. Some listeners have deemed its lyrics too sexually suggestive for a group of teenage girls, as the word “cookie” is an innuendo in English slang. Ador released a lengthy statement that it did not know about this interpretation of the word.
So much ado about the album’s most generic offering.
Stream This Song: Abin Fang – Penang Love Song
If you need a reminder of why you should consider Penang for your year-end holiday, look no further than this sweet single by Malaysian singer Abin Fang.
No surprise that it is supported by Penang Global Tourism, a bureau which aims to promote, market and generate tourism for the Malaysian state.
And it chose the perfect man for the job. Fang was born on the island named after the betel nut, and some of his music videos have also been filmed there.
His familiarity with the place enables him to name-drop many of Penang’s attractions in the lyrics, from the coastline of beach destination Batu Ferringhi to the stories of historic city George Town and even the beauty of colourful batik.
Cheesy yet charming, this ballad paints Penang as a romantic backdrop where the sun is always shining, just like how the narrator views his love interest. Lyrics do not get more lovey-dovey than this and only a local with a lifelong love for his home town can pull it off. Get your passport ready.
Chart Champ: JVKE - golden hour
American pop singer JVKE, who got his start posting on TikTok, is on a roll.
He is riding high on the effervescent piano ballad golden hour, which topped both Spotify’s US Viral 50 chart and Global Viral chart at the same time. The song is also currently in the top 10 of the Viral 50 – Singapore charts.
In addition, he has a new album out, titled this is what ___ feels like (Vol. 1-4).
As listeners can probably tell from the title, it is a concept album. The songs are meant to represent four stages of a relationship: falling in love, heartbreak, sadness and, finally, falling out of love.
JVKE has said that this will be his sole release to take the form of the traditional album. This is a shame, as it perpetuates the idea that modern musicians and their audience, weaned on the snappy buzz of social media, are no longer interested in long-form releases.
Singapore Scene: Sheikh Haikel, J.M3, Hairi Eyes, Azrael and Prav – adidas Originals NMD_V3 Cypher
Home-grown rap pioneer Sheikh Haikel trades verses with the younger generation of hip-hop talent in this new track put out by sportswear giant adidas.
Haikel, who was accorded the Artistic Excellence Award at the recent Compass Awards, kicks things off with some choice rhymes before handing over the floor to rising rapper J.M3, who spits bars in Mandarin and English.
The track also features upcoming R&B singer Hairi Eyes and local hip-hop stalwarts Azrael, whose verses are in both English and Malay, while the futuristic-sounding instrumental track is the work of producer Prav.
To the uninitiated, it may seem like one big advertisement for adidas. But it also rides on hip-hop culture’s long-standing association with the brand, which dates back to American rap icons Run DMC’s 1986 classic My Adidas.