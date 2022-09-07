Life Listens: New music from DJ Khaled, IVE and more

The Taiwanese singer’s latest single, released on Aug 26, is the theme song to his Nov 19 concert at the Taipei Arena, his first solo show at the venue.

Its lyrics balance on the knife edge between hope and disillusionment, looking towards the past with both nostalgia and a sense of repentance.

In the Mandarin banger, Nickthereal – whose real name is Nick Chou – sings that the world is too noisy, with people comparing themselves with everyone else. Yet, lines such as “This time we’ll never say goodbye/This time I will be there for you” acknowledge past mistakes and look towards a more promising future.

The tension in this track gives it complexity and character, elevating it from a regular anti-establishment pop-rock number to a passionate commitment to stand with his fans in the face of hardships.

And the messaging seems to have worked – tickets to Nickthereal’s upcoming gig have already sold out.

Benson Ang

Ace Album: DJ Khaled – God Did