Life Listens: New music from Blackpink, Lewis Capaldi, Ivy Lee and more

(Clockwise from top left) Blackpink, Lewis Capaldi, Jaime Wong, George Wu and Ive Lee. PHOTOS: BLACKPINK/FACEBOOK, AFP, JOEL CHUA, GEORGE WU/FACEBOOK
Eddino Abdul Hadi
Music Correspondent
Updated
Published
39 min ago

SINGAPORE – In this weekly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about now.

Ace Album: Blackpink – Born Pink

To no one’s surprise, Blackpink’s sophomore album Born Pink was one of the most anticipated releases of the year, with more than two million pre-orders before it even dropped on Sept 16.

The first few songs check all the boxes that made the K-pop quartet so massively popular: bouncy hip-hop beats, zippy tempo changes, in-your-face lyrics and grrl-powered affirmations.

Though it may seem like the megastars are playing to the gallery, Born Pink is not all formulaic.

Amid the modern pop bluster, first single Pink Venom incorporates traditional Korean instruments such as the gayageum, a nod to their roots.

Born Pink is the second studio album by South Korean girl group Blackpink. PHOTO: YG ENTERTAINMENT/INTERSCOPE RECORDS

While Ready For Love’s electronic dance music beats would fit perfectly in a dance music festival setlist, piano-led ballad The Happiest Girl takes thing down a notch and ensures that the album is well-paced.

Rose even gets a solo outing on the disco-tinged Hard To Love. Frequent collaborator and producer Teddy Park has a hand in crafting many of the tracks, but Rose and Jisoo also get writing credits on the shimmering, 1980s new wave-inspired tune Yeah Yeah Yeah. – Eddino Abdul Hadi

Must-See MV: Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me

Forget Me is the first new song in almost three years for Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi. PHOTO: VERTIGO/UNIVERSAL

Forget about a six-pack. The Dad Bod is where it is at, as Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi proudly shows off in the kitschy music video for Forget Me, his first new song in almost three years.

The clip is a shot-by-shot remake of English pop duo Wham!’s music video for their 1983 hit Club Tropicana.

Just like the late singer George Michael, Capaldi – in all his fleshy glory – sports only white Speedos and sunglasses, chilling at the same Ibiza hotel the original video was filmed at.

Despite the sad subject nature of massive hits such as Someone You Loved (2018) and Before You Go (2019), he is well known for always poking fun at himself, so this “exposure” is definitely on-brand.

Capaldi says in a statement that Forget Me is more upbeat than his previous songs because he noticed fans at shows “were about to fall asleep out of sheer boredom” when he sang slow numbers.

“However, this new one is sad and fast, much like my lovemaking,” he jokes. “Not to worry, I’ve still got plenty of depressing ballads up my sleeve.” – Eddino Abdul Hadi

Stream This Song: George Wu and Ivy Lee – Outset

Taiwanese singer-rapper George Wu (right), who is also known as Fei, and Malaysian singer Ivy Lee (left). PHOTO: GEORGE WU/FACEBOOK

Two contestants from Taiwanese singing competition Jungle Voice 2 (2019) have teamed up for a soul-stirring, bittersweet duet that will make your heart ache with sadness.

Malaysian singer Ivy Lee won the contest, while Taiwanese singer-rapper George Wu, also known as Fei, cracked the top 13. Their song about the end of a relationship is sigh-inducing as both parties come to terms with the inevitable split.

Outset’s lyrics aptly capture the conflict that arises when one reminisces about a break-up yet looks ahead to new beginnings. PHOTO: UNIVERSAL MUSIC TAIWAN

Its lyrics – which trace a couple going from being acquaintances to lovers to strangers – aptly capture the conflict that arises when one reminisces about a break-up yet looks ahead to new beginnings.

Lee’s powerhouse vocals and Fei’s deft rapping make for a good pairing, and the emotion-laden number shows the young musicians’ potential. – Benson Ang

Chart Champ: Bad Habit – Steve Lacy

Steve Lacy’s Bad Habit is a single from his second album Gemini Rights. PHOTO: JULIAN KLINCEWICZ

You cannot help but lay back and chill to Bad Habit, the latest single from American multi-hyphenate Steve Lacy.

Currently at No. 2 on the Billboard charts, it is also climbing up Spotify’s Singapore charts.

Lacy’s layered vocals float pleasantly on warm synthesizers and lo-fi vibes on this track, the second single from the singer-guitarist-songwriter’s sophomore album, Gemini Rights.

And just when you thought that the summer-kissed tune would end on a leisurely groove, it shifts gears and a new, electronic-tinged beat takes over. – Eddino Abdul Hadi

Singapore Scene: Jaime Wong – I Say Too Much EP

Singaporean singer-songwriter Jaime Wong’s second EP navigates the weighty transition from one’s 20s to 30s. PHOTO: JOEL CHUA

Driven by her tender voice and confessional lyrics, local singer Jaime Wong’s second EP navigates the weighty transition from one’s 20s to 30s.

Wong, who won the National Arts Council’s Noise Singapore Award for Music in 2012, lays bare her feelings of being single in her early 30s, watching as her peers seemingly progress further in their lives.

Despite being older, she still feels like a misfit, as she narrates in the EP’s pop-punk title track. Meanwhile, I Swore I’d Stop Writing About You, a mellow tune, deals with heartbreak.

Despite being older, Jaime Wong still feels like a misfit, as she narrates in the EP’s pop-punk title track. PHOTO: Jaime Wong

It is not all doom and gloom though, as she bookends the EP with two uplifting and hopeful tracks, A Little More and How Many Times.

Wong will launch I Say Too Much with a concert at the Esplanade Annexe Studio on Oct 12 that features fellow home-grown artistes lewloh and 53A.

More On This Topic
Life Listens: New music from Jackson Wang, Namewee, A-ha and more
Life Listens: New music from DJ Khaled, IVE and more

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top