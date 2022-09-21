Life Listens: New music from Blackpink, Lewis Capaldi, Ivy Lee and more

SINGAPORE – In this weekly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about now.

Ace Album: Blackpink – Born Pink

To no one’s surprise, Blackpink’s sophomore album Born Pink was one of the most anticipated releases of the year, with more than two million pre-orders before it even dropped on Sept 16.

The first few songs check all the boxes that made the K-pop quartet so massively popular: bouncy hip-hop beats, zippy tempo changes, in-your-face lyrics and grrl-powered affirmations.

Though it may seem like the megastars are playing to the gallery, Born Pink is not all formulaic.

Amid the modern pop bluster, first single Pink Venom incorporates traditional Korean instruments such as the gayageum, a nod to their roots.