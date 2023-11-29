Life Listens: New music from BabyMonster, Bjork, Linying, Nine Ze CP and Tate McRae

Chart Champ: BabyMonster – Batter Up

BabyMonster, one of the most highly anticipated K-pop debuts, are finally here.

K-pop label YG Entertainment’s first new girl group in seven years – since the massively successful quartet Blackpink – dropped their debut single Batter Up on Nov 27. The baseball-themed hip-hop track topped iTunes’ song chart in 14 countries within a day of its release and is the first K-pop debut in 2023 to chart within the United States’ iTunes Top 50.

The music video is also the No. 1 trending video in the music category on YouTube. It has garnered more than 28 million views in a day.

The sextet, aged 14 to 21, comprise South Korean members Rora and Rami, Thai members Pharita and Chiquita, and Japanese members Ruka and Asa. The group originally planned to debut with seven members, but YG announced on Nov 15 that South Korean trainee Ahyeon left the line-up due to health issues.

While Batter Up is an indisputable chart champ, the song itself is underwhelming. Everything from the braggadocio lyrics to the familiar synthesised brass melodies is tired, formulaic and derivative of better material from earlier YG girl groups such as 2NE1 and Blackpink.

