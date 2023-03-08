Life Listens: New music by BTS’ J-Hope, Adam Lambert, Kali Uchis, Anni Hung and Kevin Mathews

Less than a day after its release on March 3, K-pop group BTS’ rapper J-hope’s new single shot to the top of charts.

The lo-fi hip-hop track – a collaboration with American rapper J. Cole – took the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Top Song chart in 80 regions around the world, and has racked up more than 3.2 million streams on Spotify in the immediate hours after its release.

J. Cole is one of J-hope’s favourite artistes and On The Street is clearly a meaningful track for both rappers, who speak of their music journey and rise to fame.

The music video, which features J-hope dancing on a subway platform in New York as J. Cole raps, has already garnered over 16 million views on YouTube.

The song is also a bittersweet parting gift for fans as it is likely to be J-hope’s last release before his mandatory military service.

It was announced in February that the K-pop star, who just turned 29, had begun his enlistment process. He will be the second member to enlist after bandmate Jin, who did so in December. – Jan Lee