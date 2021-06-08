Liam Payne calls off engagement, says he's 'not been very good at relationships'

LONDON - Former One Direction member Liam Payne, 27, has called off his engagement to model Maya Henry, 21.

The British singer had popped the question with a ring reportedly worth £3 million (S$5.61 million) during the Covid-19 lockdown last August, but confirmed on Monday (June 7) that they had split up.

"I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships," he said in an episode of The Diary Of A CEO podcast.

"And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point. I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. And I feel like that's where I got to in my last relationship."

The private star did not go into specifics of what went wrong with the relationship, which started in August 2018. His ex-fiancee, who is Texan and has a millionaire father, has not commented on the break-up.

Payne added that he "wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being".

He had spoken to People magazine in December last year about being in lockdown with Henry, saying: "It's been a blessing, but we've had our ups and our downs."

As for the relationship, he said: "I can honestly say that I feel better out of it. I didn't feel good for doing what I did but it had to happen.

"I know that's the corniest way of saying it was best for both of us… but it just feels like that."

Payne, who has a four-year-old son with ex-girlfriend, singer and X-Factor judge Cheryl, 37, wished Henry all the best.

He added: "I hope she's happy."