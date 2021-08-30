Li Nanxing 'not affected' by Vicki Zhao's scandal

Singapore actor Li Nanxing, who is managed by actress Vicki Zhao's company for work in China, says her recent scandal will not affect him.

"The management contract is not affected," his manager in Singapore said in response to queries from Shin Min Daily News last Saturday.

Zhao, 45, has been blacklisted recently by the Chinese government for undisclosed reasons and her Internet presence in China has been scrubbed.

The two actors have known each other for over 10 years and he even helped introduce her wine - she bought a vineyard in Bordeaux in 2011 - to Singapore.

In his most recent foray into the China market, Li, 56, appeared in a romantic comedy Zhao produced, Everyone Wants To Meet You (2020).

On the iQiyi series, he plays the father of popular Chinese actor Zhang Zhehan, who came under fire earlier this month over old photos of him at the controversial Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo. Zhang was subsequently dropped by major sponsors.

The pushback against Zhao and Zhang is part of a sweeping movement by the Chinese authorities to crack down on celebrity worship on the Internet, after a series of scandals involving actress Zheng Shuang and singer Kris Wu.

Zhao, best known for her portrayal of Little Swallow in the period drama My Fair Princess (1998 to 1999), has previously been embroiled in corporate scandals. Among other things, she was banned from China's stock market for five years in 2017 for misleading investors with her China-born husband, billionaire entrepreneur Huang Youlong, who is a Singapore citizen.

The couple, who married in 2008, have an 11-year-old daughter who was born in Singapore.

After Zhao was blacklisted, her celebrity pals swiftly moved to distance themselves from her. These included A-listers such as Huang Xiaoming, Yang Mi and Li Bingbing, who removed all photos and mentions of Zhao from their social media accounts.

Zhao herself briefly resurfaced on Instagram yesterday, posting three mundane photos of books, fruit and trees with the cryptic caption: "The best season, chatting with mum and dad, it's like I'd never grown up, so good."

From her replies to comments from people who were concerned about her, it appeared that she was well in Beijing and was taking it easy with some family time. However, an hour later, the entire post was taken down.