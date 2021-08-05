Let's hear it for the scripted podcast

In recent years, the made-in-Singapore podcast scene has grown. One format has dominated - chat shows.

These vary from the rough-and-ready variety made by bedroom producers to the slicker products from companies with a radio arm, such as Singapore Press Holdings or Mediacorp.

But in the midst of a roster dominated by free-form talk, a new, more polished format - the scripted podcast - is emerging.

Recently, women's organisation Aware released its hit non-fiction scripted series Saga, recounting how, just over a decade ago, the organisation fought for its soul when an anti-feminist Christian group organised a takeover of its leadership posts.

In June this year, another scripted work appeared. Fey Hollow: The Fairy Tale Murders is a fictional crime thriller created largely in Singapore using local and international talent.

Outside Singapore, scripted audio content is being cranked out like never before because of a pandemic-fuelled demand for on-the-go entertainment.

In the United States, the horror-tinged comedy Welcome To Nightvale, for instance, has cultivated a loyal global audience in the decade it has been around, with fans supporting a mini-industry in spin-off books and a touring live show.

Los Angeles-based podcast producer QCODE is pouring millions of dollars into the format. Its slate of highly rated audio dramas are voiced by stars such as Demi Moore, Rosamund Pike, Tessa Thompson and Rami Malek.

In Singapore, local actors such as Lim Kay Tong, Naomi Yeo and SPH Radio's Kiss92 FM deejay Joshua Simon took part in the making of Fey Hollow: The Fairy Tale Murders.

A week after its launch on June 20, it topped the Fiction category on the Apple Podcast charts for Singapore and, in the same period, climbed to No. 5 on the Spotify Top Podcast charts for Singapore.

Produced by international multimedia company KC Global Media Asia and released under its AXN Asia network banner, the show is a detective procedural set in a city of the title, a place where fantastical races co-exist with humans.

Podcasts from SPH Radio deejays

Agents Calandra Marchen (Canada-based actress Elena Grace) and Ryan Choi (Singapore actor Lim) have to investigate a string of murders. It is available at str.sg/3UDp.

This is a story set in a fantasy world and created for a global audience, its producers tell The Straits Times in an online conference.

Ms Fang Yu, 42, an executive producer for the show, says her creative team in Singapore, which would usually be flying around the region shooting reality shows, found themselves stuck.

"In the last quarter of last year, because of the pandemic, we could not shoot, we could not fly. We saw there was a huge uptick in people listening to podcasts," she says. That insight led to the podcast's creation.

It is the team's first fully scripted fiction show - its original productions have leaned towards reality-based contests such as The Amazing Race Asia and Asia's Got Talent - and first audio-only show.

Foreign voice actors like Grace recorded their parts remotely so they could interact with the Singapore-based talent in real time.

One bonus about working in the audio-only format, the team found, was that as long as warnings are clearly shown, there are freedoms not to be found on television.

Ms Yu says: "There is a scene with a throat-slashing and we asked the sound engineer to make sure you could hear the blood gurgling. We could also go for the F word, if we wanted."

Another scripted project receiving attention lately is Life Exchange, created by Haresh Tilani, Terence Chia and Sue Yin Goh and voiced by Tilani and local actors Noah Yap and Jo Tan, who is also a Kiss92 FM deejay.

Set in a world which gives investors the right to buy and sell shares in human beings, a prisoner sells ownership of his life in one such market, but soon discovers that there is more to the deal than meets the eye.

The thriller is among the 10 recently selected as finalists for the Audible Accelerator Singapore programme. Created in collaboration with the Infocomm Media Development Authority, the programme gives training to storytellers hoping to turn their scripts into original audio works.

Life Exchange, along with nine other finalists, were made into podcast pilots.

Tilani, 37, and Chia, 38, are the duo behind the popular current affairs chat podcast Yah Lah But... and the long-running YouTube comedy channel Ministry Of Funny. They also created the eight-episode romantic comedy She's A Terrorist And I Love Her (2020) for the now-defunct Hooq streaming platform.

The story of Life Exchange is set in an Asian location much like Singapore. Although the podcast is meant for a global audience, they opted not to use generic American accents as other podcasts are doing, instead believing that a Singapore accent works anywhere.

Tilani says: "We've always felt the Singapore accent is awesome. We asked the actors to not water down their Singapore accents. Just enunciate so you can be understood."

Another Audible Accelerator finalist receiving positive reviews is the comedy Happy Endings. It tells of the misadventures of 29-year-old Tiffany Lee, a single woman in search of sexual fulfilment, among other things.

Voiced and co-written by Taiwanese-American Lina Yeh, the pilot also features the voices of Los Angeles-based actress Lydia Look and local actors Lim Yu-Beng and Nathan Hartono.

Audible, a leading producer of spoken-word entertainment and audiobooks, through the Accelerator programme provided a great deal of expertise, especially in turning the script into a podcast.

Yeh, 30, says in an e-mail interview: "In a span of two months, our all-female team was challenged to produce our pilot episode while being co-located across the US, Thailand and Singapore."

The show's all-woman team of co-creators also include Singaporeans Sara Yang, Teh Su Ching and Mary Tay, as well as Lizzy Homersham from Britain.

Speaking to The Straits Times in an online call from Thailand, where she is based, Teh, 36, says they wanted the main character of Tiffany to be relatable across cultures.

"She represents women who have grown up steeped in a culture that tells them what it means to be a woman and to be happy, but who haven't had the space to figure it out for themselves."

Tiffany's search for sexual fulfilment is a comedic stand-in for the deeper growth that many women her age have to undergo, she adds.

"They have grown up being told that women should put other people first and get married and be subservient. Tiffany's approaching 30 and has been a little infantilised by her family. She doesn't know how to make herself happy."