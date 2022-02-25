Leonardo DiCaprio invests in French champagne brand

PARIS • Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has bought an equity stake in French champagne house Telmont, said its majority owner Remy Cointreau on Wednesday, as luxury brands strike partnership deals with celebrities to broaden their appeal.

"From protecting biodiversity on its land to using 100 per cent renewable electricity, Champagne Telmont is determined to radically lower its environmental footprint, making me proud to join as an investor," said DiCaprio in a statement.

The Telmont champagne house was founded in 1912 and French drinks company Remy Cointreau, whose rivals include Pernod Ricard and Diageo, bought a majority stake in it in October 2020.

In February last year, LVMH's Moet Hennessy bought a 50 per cent stake in rap star Jay-Z's Armand de Brignac champagne brand.

Historic luxury brands around the world have struck partnership deals with celebrities in their bid to lure younger customers, such as Jay-Z's pop star wife Beyonce being involved in the Ivy Park sportswear brand.

DiCaprio, 47, is one of Hollywood's most famed actors. He won a Best Actor Oscar in 2016 for his role in movie The Revenant (2015) and his other hit films included Titanic (1997) and Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood (2019).

He recently starred in satirical comedy Don't Look Up (2021), which features Oscar winners Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett.

REUTERS