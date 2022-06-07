Lee Seung-gi denies split with Lee Da-in

SEOUL • South Korean heart-throb Lee Seung-gi has broken his silence on his relationship with actress Lee Da-in, denying rumours that he has broken up with her.

Their relationship came to light after a media outlet reported in May last year that Lee Seung-gi, 35, and Lee Da-in, 29, started seeing each other in late 2020.

However, some of Lee Seung-gi's fans objected to the relationship over fears that his clean-cut image would be affected, as Lee Da-in's family was allegedly involved in a financial scandal.

Lee Seung-gi, who marked his 18th anniversary in show business on Sunday, addressed fans in a post on his official website, which is restricted to members of his fan club.

The singer-actor, who has starred in K-dramas such as A Korean Odyssey (2017 to 2018) and Vagabond (2019), wrote in Korean: "First of all, I thought emotional words could undermine the clarity of my thoughts. I was afraid it would only leave a bigger and deeper wound.

"Secondly, I was afraid communication between us could be easily distorted by the outsiders and result in even more rumours and gossip. So, please understand why I have not released any statement despite continued requests from some of you."

The post was translated into English by entertainment site Allkpop.

Rumours of a break-up have surfaced from time to time, but Lee Seung-gi refuted them indirectly in the post. He said there has been no change since his relationship was made public one year ago.

"I apologise if this made you feel cold-shouldered," he wrote, hinting that he would continue with the low-profile relationship. "Please blame my shortcomings as I ask for your understanding."

Last month, he posted on Instagram seven photos with the caption: "2022 Art Busan".

He was seen in one of the photos wearing a face mask and taking a photo in front of a mirror.

Lee Da-in, who acted in the TV series Alice (2020), posted a video of herself the next day, with a similar-looking mirror in the background.