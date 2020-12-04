Leave the free throws to JJ Lin

TAIPEI • If you need someone in your basketball team to shoot free throws, JJ Lin could be your man.

On Wednesday, the Singapore singer posted a video of himself scoring four out of five free throws on a basketball court. He wrote: "Leave the free throws to me in future."

Lin, 39, was cheered on by Taiwanese television host Blackie Chen, who is also the founder and chief executive of Taiwan's newly established basketball league, P.League+, and other players.

Mandopop king Jay Chou, who is the second most-popular artist among Singapore listeners in streaming service Spotify's annual year-end round-up for this year, commented under Lin's IG post: "You can come out more often and play basketball with me in future."

Lin also posted a photo of himself in a basketball jersey (left), with the caption: "Fortunately, I did not lose face in the basketball match today."

He retains his position as the most listened to local artist on Spotify and is also the fifth most listened to artist overall, behind US singer Taylor Swift at No. 4.