Le Sserafim to become first K-pop girl group at iHeartRadio Music Festival

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SEOUL - Le Sserafim will become the first K-pop girl group to perform at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival, marking another milestone in the group’s expanding presence in the North American market.

US online radio platform iHeartRadio announced on June 30 that the five-member act had joined the lineup for this year’s festival, scheduled to take place on Sept 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Le Sserafim will perform alongside artists including BTS, Cardi B and Snoop Dogg. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the annual event will be broadcast across more than 150 iHeartMedia radio stations in the US and livestreamed on Disney+ and Hulu.

The appearance will mark Le Sserafim’s second engagement with Seacrest. Earlier this year, the group became the first K-pop girl group to perform at the annual “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026,” where it performed “Spaghetti (feat. J-Hope of BTS)” and “Crazy” in New York’s Times Square.

The upcoming festival performance comes amid an increasingly busy North American schedule for the group. On Sep 13, Le Sserafim will headline the closing ceremony of BlizzCon 2026, returning to the gaming convention three years after becoming the first K-pop act invited to perform at the event in 2023.

The group is also set to launch the North American leg of its second world tour, “Pureflow,” on Sep 16 in Los Angeles before visiting eight other cities in the US.

Before heading overseas, Le Sserafim will kick off its second world tour with two sold-out concerts at Inspire Arena in Incheon on July 11 and 12.

The group has maintained strong momentum on global charts through its collaborative digital single “Iconic by Mistake,” recorded with Illit and Katseye. The track remained on the Billboard Hot 100 for a second consecutive week, ranking No. 43 on the chart dated July 4. THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK