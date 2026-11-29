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2026 Le Sserafim Tour Pureflow In Singapore

Apex @ Expo

Nov 28

For we are not fearless, and therefore powerful. That is the tagline of Le Sserafim’s second studio album, Pureflow Pt. 1, and one the K-pop girl quintet embodied with conviction through their global concert tour, which arrived in Singapore on Nov 28.

Four years after their 2022 debut, the group have shifted from their 2023 Unforgiven debut album’s message of fearless confidence to a more reflective outlook that embraces fear as part of growth. The members are leader Kim Chaewon, 26, and Hong Eunchae, 20, from South Korea; Sakura, 28, and Kazuha, 23, from Japan; and Huh Yunjin, 25, from the United States .

Without the pressure to always appear invincible, the five members looked liberated, relishing every moment on stage throughout the two-hour show at Apex @ Expo. Working a runway stage extending out to the standing zone, they enthralled some 6,000 fans with a 25-song spectacle featuring many tracks from their latest album released in May.

The show kicked off with a screening of the music video for Celebration – an energetic track from the album also featured in DC Studios’ 2026 Supergirl film – before the quintet emerged to perform the song in coordinated red-and-black outfits paired with knee-high black boots.

Fans, affectionately known as Fearnot, cheered through other performances of Pureflow Pt. 1 tracks, including rock ballad Need Your Company. Introducing the song she co-wrote and composed about the group’s early days of getting to know one another, Huh said: “It’s a very personal story, but it’s also universal in that everybody experiences relationships where they might feel misunderstood – and that can feel really isolating and scary at times.”

Still, she added, navigating those moments allowed them to draw closer and “grow into what we’ve become today, which is not only teammates but also the best of friends and such close sisters”.

Also proving a huge hit with fans was Boompala, a catchy Latin house track from the new album that was influenced by the 1993 hit Macarena by Spanish duo Los del Río. Concertgoers – an even mix of males and females in their teens and 20s – eagerly danced along, mirroring the song’s signature hand choreography.

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim, pictured here from their recent Taipei concert, thrilled Singapore fans with a 25-song set. PHOTO: LE_SSERAFIM/INSTAGRAM

Between their new songs, Le Sserafim worked plenty of old favourites into the set. Pop-dance tracks that propelled them to fame – Blue Flame (2022), Perfect Night (2023), Easy (2024) and Hot (2025) – were given a grittier edge with rock-band arrangements.

Alongside Spaghetti (2025), several other hits featured revamped choreography, including Antifragile (2022) and Unforgiven (2023).

The group also transitioned through several distinct stage looks as the concert progressed, shifting into streetwear and sporty denim.

Off-the-cuff stage banter added warmth to the night, with the quintet speaking fondly of holding their first fan-sign event in Singapore the day before.

Naturally, no visit here is complete for overseas guests without indulging in local cuisine. Having savoured black pepper crab, chilli crab and kaya toast, the members gushed “so shiok”.

Fans quickly shouted out suggestions to try cereal prawns and prata next, before Sakura drew loud cheers of her own by chiming in that she enjoyed Tiger Beer.

Le Sserafim, pictured here from their recent Taipei concert, had their first fan-sign event in Singapore the day before the show. PHOTO: LE_SSERAFIM/INSTAGRAM

The Singapore stop arrived in the final stretch of an extensive global run. After kicking off in Incheon in July, the tour visited five Japanese cities, nine stops across the US and five European cities, before returning to Asia with stops in Macau and Taipei. After Singapore, the tour heads to Manila on Dec 5 before wrapping up with a finale in Osaka on Dec 19 and 20.

Before the night drew to a close, Kazuha summed up the quintet’s gratitude, noting that visiting so many cities on the tour and seeing Fearnot cheering for them gave the group confidence.

“To us, this moment where we can feel your love directly is so precious” she said. “Next time when we come back, we’re going to look even cooler than today. So please be here with us.”