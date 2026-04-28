Le Sserafim back in Singapore for Nov 28 show, VR concert to screen at GV in May and June

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K-pop girl group Le Sserafim, who last performed here in August 2025, will be back soon with a new concert on Nov 28.

The show is part of their Pureflow world tour, according to a Weverse post on April 28. Further details will be announced later.

This tour is in support of their upcoming studio album Pureflow Pt. 1, which is slated to be released on May 22. So far, one track, techno number Celebration, dropped on April 24 as a single, along with its music video.

Le Sserafim tour kicks off in the South Korean city of Incheon in July, then travel to Osaka, Kanagawa, Shizuoka, Miyagi and Fukuoka in Japan. It will then stop by Los Angeles, Tacoma, San Jose, Phoenix, Fort Worth, Orlando, Chicago, Washington D.C. and Newark in the United States.

After this, it will head to Europe, making stops in London, Amsterdam, Paris, Copenhagen and Berlin, before coming to Asia. Apart from Singapore, its other Asian stops are Taipei and Manila.

The quintet - comprising Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae - last took the stage here at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, where they performed tracks such as Antifragile (2022), Unforgiven (2023) and Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife (2023).

Le Sserafim’s first virtual reality (VR) concert is also set to screen here at Golden Village’s GV Bugis+ from May 17 to June 2.

Le Sserafim’s first virtual reality concert is also set to screen here at Golden Village’s GV Bugis+ from May 17 to June 2. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE MULTIPLEX

This show, titled Invitation, marks the group’s first venture into VR, delivering an immersive concert experience designed to place fans right at the centre of the performance. Audiences don VR headsets to enjoy a 360-degree, hyper-realistic performance that brings them face-to-face with the members.

It will feature a high-energy setlist, including tracks like Antifragile and Come Over (2025). Tickets to the VR concert are priced at $38 (GV Movie Club members) and $40 (members of the public) and will go on sale on April 29, 3pm.